BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Major intersections in the Clarksburg and Bridgeport area are without power Friday morning after a main transmission line power failure on Lodgeville Road, the Bridgeport Police Department announced.

According to a press release from Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers, the following traffic signals are impacted:

US Rt. 50/Main Street area of Bridgeport

US Rt. 50 and I-79 intersection in Clarksburg

Route 50 and Emily Drive intersection

Route 50 and Home Depot Plaza

Route 50 and Virginia Avenue in Bridgeport

North and South bound intersections of I-79 and US Rt. 50 in Clarksburg

Drivers are asked by police to use extreme caution at all of those intersections. Rogers said that power company officials told him just before 8 a.m. the power is estimated to be restored sometime up to 8 hours.

Rogers said officers will be monitoring the area for hazardous driving.