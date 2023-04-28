NEWBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A road in Preston County will undergo a closure during early May so that Division of Highways (DOH) crews can conduct paving and shoulder work.

According to a DOH press release, the closure will be on County Route 64, Chestnut Ridge Heights, from the junction of County Route 39/4, Possum Hollow Road, to mile point 1.67 while work is conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The paving project is scheduled for Monday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 10, according to the DOH release, but inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Drivers can use County Route 39/4, Possum Hollow Road as an alternate route, according to the release.

The DOH said that local traffic will be accommodated as operations allow due to the width of the road.