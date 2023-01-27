MOATSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County road is under a total closure for the next week while it undergoes roadway stabilization.

That road is Preston County Route 74/3, Mountainview Lane.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the work began at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and will continue through Friday, Feb. 3. The closure will be during the day between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Inclement weather could change the project schedule, the DOH noted.

While it is a total road closure, there will be accommodations made for emergency service vehicles, according to the release.

Drivers are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commutes.