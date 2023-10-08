PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Motorists should prepare for a traffic delay on West Virginia Route 72, also known as River Road, that is planned to start on Oct. 9 and continue until Oct. 20.

The delay will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day while officials perform ditching and shoulder work “from the junction of County Route 51, Catherine Street, in Rowlesburg, to the junction of WV 7, Veteran’s Memorial Highway,” according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Flaggers will be present to enforce one lane, two-way traffic. Motorists should should plan their commute ahead of time to compensate for the delay.

The project schedule may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.