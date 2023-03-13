ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A construction project in Preston County is expected to impact traffic on West Virginia Route 26, North Preston Highway, this week.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH), crews are scheduled to conduct a slip repair project from Tuesday, March 14, through Tuesday, March 21. The work is scheduled to last between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Inclement weather could change the project schedule, the DOH noted.

Crews will be working at milepost 22.36, about one-half mile south of the Muddy Creek Bridge, according to the release.

There will be one lane open at all times and flaggers will be on-site to control traffic, but the DOH warned that delays are expected and is advising drivers to use alternate routes or to pad their commutes with more time.