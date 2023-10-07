TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A section of County Route 17, also known as Quiet Dell Road, in Tucker County will be closed for the placement of a box culvert starting on Oct. 9 and continuing until Oct. 12.

The closure will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, “starting at milepost .30 and ending at milepost .45,” according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

All traffic, including emergency vehicles and school buses, will be closed off from using Quiet Dell Road during the specified time. The West Virginia Department of Transportation release advises motorists to plan ahead and prepare an alternate route for their commute.

