GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be a daytime road closure on part of Taylor County Route 9, Knottsville Road for culvert repair this week.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the closure will be at milepost 0.69, just under seven-tenths of a mile north of the bridge. The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3, though inclement weather could change the work schedule.

The work zone will require a total closure during working hours, the release said. All traffic must use other routes.

The DOH is advising drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time during their commutes.