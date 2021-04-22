Road Patrol: Arbogast Lane Revisited

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been almost a year since Ed Lewis woke up one morning to find that his neighborhood road, Arbogast Lane, had been torn up by the Division of Highways (DOH).



Arbogast Lane before and after it was stripped by DOH

Lewis and his neighbors would be the first ones to admit that their road was not perfect. It had potholes, cracks, but it was, certainly, better than the condition DOH left it in, they said.

Ed Lewis

They made a mistake, and they came in and milled our road to where it was pretty much rubble. We had a decent pavement of five, six inches of asphalt all the way through the neighborhood, approximately three miles of pavement. And there was a decision made at the local level to come in and mill it up and pack it down and call it good.” Ed Lewis – 27-year Resident of Arbogast Lane

What DOH called “job done” was nothing compared to what Arbogast Lane used to be.

This, naturally, caused a lot of confusion in the neighborhood, so Lewis made some calls.

The very next day, Lewis said, there were crews from DOH’s District 4 office working on ditching on Arbogast. The following week, someone else came out to assess the situation and see what all had to be done to make the road whole again.

“I contacted our State Senator, District Senator Randy Smith,” he said. “Randy came over that next morning, took a look at it, took pictures of it and contacted the governor’s office and they realized that there had been a great injustice done. They promised that they would take care of it and they would fix it.”

“They met with me out here in my driveway for about 45 minutes that day and told me that they were going to fix it,” Lewis said. “They would make sure that it was done right and they came out replaced a couple of culverts, did all the ditching, cleaned it up nice and repaved every inch of road out here and did a great a job of it. I think we probably have one of the nicest roads in the state.”

New and improved Arbogast Lane







Everyone who promised him they would fix his road, “made good on their word”. For Lewis, that means everything.

“Anytime anybody makes a mistake, the best you can ask for them to do is make it right and they made it right,” he said.

He said he “can’t say enough” about Randy Smith, the governor’s office, as well as DOH’s District 4 office.

“I’m just tickled pink,” Lewis said.

Arbogast Lane, near Lewis’ home

He’s reached out to all of them to express his gratitude and that of his neighbors.

Lewis said he didn’t have a lot a of doubt that they could accomplish their mission and keep their promise, but to see it all come to fruition was something else.

“It’s nice to see something good,” he said. “We’re – extremely grateful that they took care of it. It was a bad situation that turned out to the best. I can’t ask for anymore than that.”