CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you drive here in West Virginia, then you know all about the potholes, and if you can’t avoid them, then you might end up paying for it.

Vehicle damage from a pothole, like a bent wheel, can cost a thousand dollars to fix.

“And it happens every year. Not only is it a nuisance, but it’s a safety risk as well. It’s important that motorists know exactly what they can do to avoid putting a dent in their wallet,” said Tiffany Stanley, AAA East Central Spokesperson.

AAA East Central has recently released tips for drivers to avoid potholes.

Avoid puddles, they might be deep potholes in disguise

Properly inflated tires can act as a cushion if you hit a pothole

Scanning to road ahead can help you react in time

Slowing down can minimize impact with a pothole that could not be avoided.

As a driver in the state of West Virginia, you might be wondering why the roads haven’t been fixed yet, and why you have to worry about pothole-infested roads causing damage to your vehicle.

“We do try to work as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize any damages on our road surfaces,” said Joe Pack, Division of Highways Chief of District Operations. “It does, however, take some time. There is a proper way to do it, just like if you do anything. If you do in a hurry, rushed approach, it may not be something that lasts, and that’s money that is being spent to do something that may not be a lasting repair.”

The West Virginia Division of Highways pothole blitz work has started in some areas, but the problem holding them back is something no one can control, which is why drivers need to be cautious until the conditions are right.

“Mother nature governs all this, that why we always say, you know, we usually estimate full blitz of pothole patching starts in mid-March to April 1, because that’s normally when the weather breaks and allows us to get out there and really focus our attention on it,” said Pack.

The cold weather makes permanent patching jobs almost impossible. The temperature of a road must be at least 40 degrees for hot asphalt to properly repair the pothole.

“Trust me, we drive on the same roads you do, I would like to have, when I drive my personal vehicle, I would like to drive on a perfectly smooth road also, so it is our goal to get it done as quickly as possible,” said Pack

Drivers should follow the tips from AAA East Central while waiting for the West Virginia Division of Highways to patch the roads.