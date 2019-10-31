ROAD PATROL: Baxter Street

BAXTER, W.Va.- The community of Baxter in Marion County has worked for more than a decade to advocate for road repairs.

“We took a petition up the people signed it, we took a petition up and sent it in to the governor. The governor sent an answer back that said if you don’t hear any good news to contact me personally,” said Andrew Noshagya, Baxter resident.

Thanks to the DOH and the Governor’s Secondary Roads Initiative, the community of Baxter has freshly paved roads.

Stephanie Wilson, Baxter resident said, “I’m glad they are paved. It’s been 25 years probably since we had these roads paved.”

Last Wednesday the DOH started the project of paving five streets spanning a mile and a half.

Earl Gaskins, the WVDOH District 4 Maintenance Assistant said,”When it comes to paving that’s typically contracted out, but on this project here we were able to combine two different districts We had employees from District 3 that came down to help. We have employees from District 4. By combining the forces we were able to come up with an adequate patching crew. We rented equipment to be able to accomplish the project. there were a lot of key elements that had to come into play to get this accomplished, but with the support from our administration in Charleston we were able to do accomplish those goals.”

Baxter residents are grateful for the WVDOH’S work to fix their roads.

“We did name the main street coming up Baxter Hill ‘Justice Street’ We got the street named after the governor who did something for Baxter,” said Noshagya.

WVDOH officials said the project should be completed this week and the same crew will then head to Harrison County to complete similar paving projects.