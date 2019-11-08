Road Patrol: Big Battle Road

SALEM, W.Va.- Big Battle Road in Doddridge County has recently been seeing issues due to some pieces of the slip breaking away. Crews are currently working to repair this to improve road quality.

“They drill back into the bedrock and then they fill that full of concrete, and then once they’ve done that, they put a fence around the outside of it,” said Earl Gaskins with the Division of Highways.

Officials said that this road is the only way for emergency personnel to quickly get to the area, so it is important to fix the problems as fast as possible.

“This road does see a lot of heavy traffic as far as the oil and gas industry, so this road is heavily traveled and it is very vital to the community,” said Gaskins.

Big Battle Road is also frequently traveled by mail trucks and school buses, both of which have recently been affected by the road’s damages.

“This is a bus route here and the slip has been a major inconvenience for the community. What we’ve had to do is work with a bus garage in the county and instead of having one bus pick up the kids on this road, they’ve had to send two separate buses because they couldn’t cross over,” said Gaskins.

DOH officials said projects like these are usually completed within seven to 10 days.