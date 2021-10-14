Road Patrol: Bloody Run Road residents seek improvements

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bloody Run Road in Monongalia County is a frequently traveled road, connecting Goshen Road near Route 119 to Hornbeck Road near the Walmart off I-68.

If the road sounds familiar, we featured it just under a year ago on our Road Patrol series, but according to residents, the Division of Highways’ work didn’t last.

“They came out the next day after you guys did your piece on the road,” said Crystal Miller, a resident of the road since 2011. “They laid down a ton of gravel. They got it all nice and flat, and it was that way for about four weeks, and then, of course, the water and the erosion came back through. And, all the potholes are back, and it’s ten times worse now because nothing was actually done to address the issue.”

Tree and other debris impede the side of Bloody Run Road.

A few potholes on a road isn’t unheard of, but according to Miller, there’s many more than on a common road.

“Between the beginning of Blood Run [Road] and my house, I counted 60 yesterday,” said Miller.

Just a few of the potholes on Bloody Run Road.

Miller said the amount and severity of the potholes have caused damage to her car, along with family members’ vehicles.

“We have people that have flat tires from the potholes,” said Miller. “I know myself, I’ve had to replace struts, rotors. My brother actually ripped out the entire rear end of his truck because of one of the holes on the road.”

The road, along with being so narrow that only one car can go through at a time, also has a multitude of other issues that make it difficult to travel.

“In particular, we are dealing with drainage issues because the drains have not been cleared. There’s erosion of the road falling into the creek bed in certain spots,” said Miller.

Part of the road is falling into the creek, causing the narrow road to become even narrower.

It’s even forcing businesses located on the road to suffer.

“We even have a farm on our road that people are supposed to be able to come to and actually enjoy. She sells all kinds of plants, fruits, vegetables, and this impedes her business,” said Miller.

12 News reached out to the Division of Highways, who said they plan to restabilize the road before the upcoming winter.