Road Patrol: Bloody Run Road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bloody Run Road is a well-traveled neighborhood road that hasn’t been fixed in more than 20 years. Sherry Lusk has been living on Bloody Run Road for nine months. She said she drives a large vehicle and has already had enough of the road conditions’ inconvenience.

“Morgantown has its share of road problems. We will not deny that. I drive a lot of these roads in the business I have, but this is by far, the worse I have encountered in the Morgantown area,” Lusk explained.

Residents that live here fall under a wide age range of young, vibrant couples to older generation families. Some families have farms and are building new estates, but all this growth potential can quickly vanish because of the road conditions leading up to the property being so poor.

“I travel it every day, and I’m new. I feel so bad for these people who have homes on this road, where if they needed emergency services, fire, or ambulance, they would lose precious seconds that could make a difference in their life for their homes or their property,” Lusk said.

Leaves are now disguising deep potholes along the now dirt road. Along with other residents, Lusk is just begging for the city and county officials to come to take a drive down the road themselves. Lusk said all it will take is one trip for them to understand.

“Please come out and help us on this road. Give us a helping hand, so we can drive and live out here just as easy as everybody else does,” Lusk said. “It’s hard to spend an extra five minutes getting in and out of your home because of just total washed out roads. It’s hard to even call it a road anymore.”

Multiple neighbors have been trying to reach local delegates about getting help on their road, and they are waiting to hear further information.

