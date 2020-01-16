Road Patrol: Booth Road, Morgantown

WESTOVER, W.Va – For the past 15 years, Booth and Upper Booth Road in Westover has been forgotten about. Road issues that use to be pot holes are now called “pond holes,” according to several neighbors.

These holes range from three to six inches deep. Residents joke about them being like lakes, and is a place close to their homes they can go fishing at in the summer.

“They never fix the road, ever, and when they do they bring a little patch job and they never do it right,” said one angry resident Devon Drake. “You don’t end up with a hole like this if you fix a road right. ​ ​

Upper Booth Rd, Morgantown, WV

The neighborhood tries to make light of the terrible road conditions, but when it comes to winter and the water turns to ice it becomes a serious danger.

“My neighbors house here, when it freezes over its right in front of her house and she has slipped and fallen on it, and just laid there,” said another angry resident Debra Drake. “It worries me, when it freezing over, someone sliding off over the hill or her falling.”

Now that these ‘pond holes’ have grown and spread along the road due to no where for draining and water run off, drivers that use this road daily said that it has reached a level of danger where they have had enough.

Residents in the area are now demanding the road be repaired correctly, once and for all.

“I’m just hoping the attention is put out there, that’s what were all looking for some help,” Debra said.