Road Patrol: Bridge Street

MONONGAH, W.Va. — Bridge Street runs for about a mile before getting into downtown Monongah. It is about two miles from I-79, and it could be an easy way to get into town off the highway. Still, residents are not satisfied with the road’s condition.

A look at some of the damage to the road

“It’s quite busy,” said Lenny White, who has lived in Monongah for more than 20 years. “It’s had a lot of residents that go through here from Monongah. It’s just a busy road, and it’s hard on vehicles. Maintaining vehicles and everything else.”

While the road is busy, it is narrow, as well. With one lane going in each direction, with a guardrail on one side and a hill on the other, it is tough to avoid potholes without driving down the center of the road. Due to the heavy traffic flow, there are not many opportunities to swerve around them.

Since the road is so narrow, there are not many places to pull over. There are a few houses on one side of the road, but the majority of it is weaving through trees. Other than those few driveways, if something were to happen, and a vehicle would need to stop, there are not many places for it to do so.

“They have to basically stop in the roadway if they have a flat. Even changing. I mean, you only have a couple of places to pull off the road, like this and there,” said White.

12 News has reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways about any plans to mend the road.