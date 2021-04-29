Road Patrol: Canton Road

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Canton Road in Doddridge County is not the road it once was. Now lined with gravel and potholes, the road was a bituminous, tar chip road as recent as ten years ago.

A look at some of the road’s potholes.

Residents who live on the road said that the leading cause to the road’s decline was the oil and gas trucks that used to go down it. Now, there is a freshly paved detour that the trucks can drive down, but that addition is relatively recent to the degradation of the road, which began well before, residents told 12 News.

“This end that they destroyed has soon been forgotten,” said Robert Noe, a resident of Canton Road.

For years, trucks en route to fracking sites drove down the road. The pavement was not built to handle such heavy vehicles. In fact, there are still signs on the road with weight limits that, as residents said, had just been ignored since they were installed.

“They paid no mind to it,” said Noe. “I’ve stopped numerous well-fracking trucks, ‘Well, this is the way we’re told to come.’ They didn’t care. If they got caught once, they get caught once. But, obviously they didn’t get caught; they got away with it.”

Residents warn about damage to shocks due to the depths of the potholes.

Noe said the road is listed as paved according to the Division of Highways, but is frustrated that years have gone by since that has been the case. 12 News reached out to the Division of Highways but has not yet received comment.