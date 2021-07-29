Road Patrol: Corridor H update

ELKINS, W.Va. – This week’s 12 News Road Patrol focuses on the next step for the area’s largest highway project, which is coming up soon.

Bids for the next segment of Corridor H are due in to the West Virginia Division of Highways in August.

Highway officials said work on the road has continued even through the pandemic. Funds from state and federal programs, like the infrastructure bill in Congress, have helped to move the completion date of the entire highway forward.

“You know, it’s not just Corridor H, but there’s a lot of infrastructure needs around the country, and especially West Virginia. So, for a lot of different reasons, we’re watching this. But, I do think it’s shaping up very well for Corridor H,” said Robbie Morris, Corridor H Authority director.

The next stretch of highway to be completed will connect Parsons to the start of the corridor in Weston.