Road Patrol: Corridor H update

Road Patrol

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suggest a Road

ELKINS, W.Va. – This week’s 12 News Road Patrol focuses on the next step for the area’s largest highway project, which is coming up soon.

Bids for the next segment of Corridor H are due in to the West Virginia Division of Highways in August.

Highway officials said work on the road has continued even through the pandemic. Funds from state and federal programs, like the infrastructure bill in Congress, have helped to move the completion date of the entire highway forward.

“You know, it’s not just Corridor H, but there’s a lot of infrastructure needs around the country, and especially West Virginia. So, for a lot of different reasons, we’re watching this. But, I do think it’s shaping up very well for Corridor H,” said Robbie Morris, Corridor H Authority director.

The next stretch of highway to be completed will connect Parsons to the start of the corridor in Weston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Road Patrol Stories

More Road Patrol
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories