CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused an increase in the cost of crude oil, and so prices for consumers at the gas pump have also increased.

“Russia is the third-largest producer of crude oil in the world behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia, so the tensions between Russia and Ukraine are certainly impacting the price of crude oil, and therefore the price of gasoline,” said Lynda Lambert, AAA East Central Media Spokesperson.

Crude oil makes up 50-60% of the cost of a gallon of gas. Crude oil prices are now higher than they have been since 2008. At 2:47 a.m. on March 3, the price of crude oil reached $116.47 per barrel.

“It mainly has to do with the volatility and the unrest in, between Russia and Ukraine. The market does not like uncertainty or volatility, so that’s why we’re seeing prices rise like we have over the last few days, the national average of gasoline has gone up seven cents today to $3.72 and in West Virginia, your average has gone up nine cents in the last day to $3.51 statewide,” said Lambert.

There are only a few weeks until the time of year when gas prices rise anyway. During the summer travel season, the demand for gasoline goes up, and the summer blend fuels are more expensive.

“Those costs, and those increases are coming in just a few weeks regardless of what’s happening between Russia and Ukraine,” said Lambert.

Lambert shared some tips from AAA East Central for drivers during a time when gas prices are expected to continue to increase:

slow down, speeding decreases the fuel efficientcy of your vehicle

consolidate trips to cut down on drive time

decrease heavy loads in your vehicle

use cruise control unless the roads are wet

drive smoothly, avoid what Lambert calls “jackrabbit” starts and stops, to go easier on your engine

keep your vehicle well maintained, any problems with maintenance can negatively impact your fuel efficiency.

AAA East Central has a mobile app that you can type your location in, and it shows you the cheapest option for gas in your area.