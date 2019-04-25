ROAD PATROL: District 8 officials report benefits from Roads to Prosperity

The headquarters of District 8 hosted the second in a series of semi-annual meetings in Elkins Friday morning to share where the district has been putting in work, and where work is still needed. The district includes Randolph, Tucker, Pocahontas, and Pendleton Counties, and while there’s some major projects, that hasn’t been taking the most of their resources.

“Our big project is Corridor H. You heard them talk a little bit about the Allegheny Mountain, that’s another one that’s a large side, but predominantly, the amount of our work has been through the pay as you go on the secondary routes,” said District Engineer James Rossi.

And it’s those projects that have been well-received by the public around the district. More than half of the roads in the district have been worked on in the past five years, and there’s plans to continue that work in coming years, plans that Rossi said wouldn’t have happened without Roads to Prosperity.

“Yes, there was a sacrifice to the public, you know you’re paying a little but more on the gallon, but I think in the long term the rewards are justified,” Rossi said.

The district has projects planned for the coming two years, but they’re also looking long-term, not just at what roads to repave, but at other ways to improve driving around the area.

“There’s some other stuff that we’re looking at just with curve realignments, someday, Randolph Avenue,” said Rossi.