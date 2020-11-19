Road Patrol: Doddridge County brush trimming

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways District Four has begun cutting back brush on the sides of roads throughout Doddridge County using a long-armed mower. It has plans to expand upon this in the coming days by cutting the canopy back and by hand.

“Hopefully, by the first of next week, we’ll get that started here in Doddridge County and in Harrison County as well,” said Mike Daley with the DOH District Four.

Trimming back the brush along the roads prevents it from hitting and obstructing traveling cars and making it easier for school buses to get through by making the roads less dangerous during winter weather.







“It also opens it up so that the sun can get down to the roadway to melt the snow and the ice whenever bad weather hits. It gives an opportunity to clear the roadway faster,” said Daley.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had minor effects on these projects over the past several months, crews have been able to complete all of the necessary work with no issues.

“We’re still doing the social distancing and the masks and doing the best we possibly can with the social distancing. My folks are doing very well. We’re very fortunate. We’ve had no cases here in Doddridge county at the DOH garage,” said Daley.

District Four has also been working on projects related to preventing water damage.