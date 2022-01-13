Road Patrol: DOH approves 2 pricey Harrison County projects

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has approved two major projects in Harrison County.

The DOH has finalized plans to replace the Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge in Clarksburg. The bridge was originally built in 1961 and serves as an overpass for Route 50 in the North View area. The cost of the project was approved for $8,460,400.

Michael Anglulli Memorial Bridge (WBOY Image)

Back in 2018, the bridge was dedicated to Harrison County native Michael Angiulli. He was heavily involved in the community by starting the North View Athletics Club and building one of the original town welcome signs. Angiulli was also a Clarksburg firefighter and World War II veteran.

Along with the bridge replacement, the DOH also approved a project to build a walking trail in Shinnston City Park. The trail will cost $41,992.13.