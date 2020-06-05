ROAD PATROL: DOH getting back on track after COVID-19

ROMINES MILLS, W.Va. – After experiencing a temporary setback due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Transportation is working to get back on track.

The DOH had to implement some major changes to make sure they were following social distancing guidelines and now that the state has began reopening officials are working to bring their staff back to full time.

“We had to watch our social distancing like everybody else,” said District Four Maintenance Assistant, Earl Gaskins. ” We have an organization here with roughly 40-50 employees so what we did was stagger our shifts, we set up online training centers for them to report to everyday and we worked with minimal staff here at the facility just trying to handle the emergency situations.”

Projects that were supposed to already be complete are just now getting attention, during the stay at home order the DOH had to put most of their projects on the back-burner and only work on areas that needed immediate attention.

“Now that the state is reopening we’re trying to get our staff back and trying to catch up with what we to place back on the schedule, so it hurt us as far as getting things accomplished but now we’re back to staff we should be back on track within a couple of weeks,” explained Gaskins.

Currently, the DOH is working to reclaim roads like Raccoon Run, re-stabilizing and reshaping roads that have started to deteriorate.

“There’s several roads in our county that we’re going to be doing that with in the next couple of weeks and we’ll move to Marion County and do all of District 4 that way,” stated Gaskins.

Projects like this are usually quick and allows the DOH more time to do the same thing around other roads in District 4.