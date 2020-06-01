ROAD PATROL: DOH to close northbound off-ramp on the Weston exit of I-79

WESTON, W.Va. – Work on the new interchange on Interstate 79 in Weston will shut down one off-ramp on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said the northbound off-ramp of the interstate will close between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Crews will be making road repairs while the exit is closed, and will reopen the ramp when those repairs are complete.

Drivers are asked to continue to the Jane Lew exit and return to the Weston exit southbound while work is underway.

The state road has been working on a project to rebuild both off-ramps at the exist to make them safer for traffic.