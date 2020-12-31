Road Patrol: Emergency crews urge caution when hitting the road on New Year’s Eve

WESTON, W.Va. – It’s the end of 2020, and while we’re looking forward to a hoped-for end of COVID, New Year’s celebrations often carry some risk, especially from people who drink and drive. Fire officials in Lewis County said vigilance is important to protecting yourself on the road.

“Biggest thing is just paying attention. Pay attention to your surroundings. Keep a watch on that car that may look fine coming at you, but you glance away for a split second and look back and that car’s in your lane,” said Weston Fire Department Assistant Chief Cory Ruppert.

So let’s say you go out to celebrate, and you realize you’ve had one too many. Ruppert said making a phone call to a friend is always a better choice. But if no one will answer, there’s other options, too.

“There’s other sources out there, taxi services, Uber, there’s other forms of transportation out there. Obviously, you’re probably going to have to pay for that service, but it’s better than the alternative,” Ruppert said.

It’s not all warnings, though. Ruppert said the message to be cautious on New Years Eve, or really any time of year, is sticking more and more, and he says it’s beginning to make a difference.

“We don’t have as many accidents per se on New Year’s, New Year’s Eve as we’ve had in the past, so the whole don’t drink and drive thing, find a DD, it’s really hitting with a lot of people and a lot of people are taking the advice to do it,” said Ruppert.