CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first day of Fall will be on Friday, Sept. 23. With the changing of the seasons, driving conditions and potential hazards also change.

Tiffany Stanley from AAA East Central said that every season has different hazards to look out for and that even if the weather seems moderate, it can still be hazardous, so it is important to know the risks.

Common hazards that Stanley said that citizens should look out for are:

Fog

Deer

Sun glares

Leaves on the roads

Student drivers

Fog and sun glares can limit visibility just like rain or snow, wet leaves on the road can be just as slick as ice on cold mornings or nights, and student drivers can still be a bit inexperienced when it comes to road rules.

In Stanley’s opinion, the deer are probably the most dangerous because they are unpredictable and travel in herds. She said, “the average deer-rated claim is about $3,500, which is a pretty penny, and I do know some people that have actually totaled their car as well with the deer claim. So, believe it or not, if you don’t slow down and if you aren’t alert, it can actually cost you a pretty penny to get your vehicle replaced.”

To prepare your vehicle for the fall season, be sure to:

check your tires’ air pressure and tread to make sure they are where they need to be

check that your fog and headlights work so that you can see through the foggy mornings and spot deer more easily

check that you have windshield wiper fluids so that you can clear the morning frost off of your windshield

To finish up the preparation of your vehicle, it is best to get a full vehicle inspection. Stanley mentions that the hot summer months can drain vehicle batteries, so it is something to look for when getting a full inspection.

A few tips are to not swerve to avoid hitting a deer. This can cause an even more serious accident. If there is a collision, pull off on the side of the road to call and report it to your insurance company.

If you cannot avoid the fog, take it slow, use your lights, and keep an eye on the vehicles and lights coming from the opposite direction to make sure they are staying in their lane.

Stanley said to be sure to reach out to your insurance provider and ask if you have coverage for these types of claims.