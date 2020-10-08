Road Patrol: Fields Park Road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fields Park Road wasn’t always bad, but as the traffic on the road started to increase over the years, things changed for the worse.

“It’s become very deplorable,” Wayne Kern said. “The drainage is deplorable and the road — it’s just awful.”

Kern has lived on the road for 26 years and said there had been attempts to fix the road in the last two years, but those efforts have been futile. He said the road remains in poor condition, is still too narrow, and needs widening. Kern said the Division of Highways (DOH) graded, tarred, and chipped Fields Park Rd. in the last couple of years, but that didn’t change anything.

“They didn’t fix the drainage problems, which led to the deterioration again in three months,” Kern said.

DOH crew at work on Fields Park Rd.

That’s why seeing DOH crews out on the road on Thursday didn’t excite him too much. He said he just expected them to have another temporary fix that won’t really address the issue.

Since DOH won’t properly address the issues of the drainage and width of the road, he said, he is growing “very frustrated.”

“We have to drive that road to get to work, but because it’s so bad, it’s really taken havoc on our cars,” Kern said. “Alignments, shock absorbers, I mean you have to drive slow. The road is posted at 20 mph, but it’s still detrimental on your car.”