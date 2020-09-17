Road Patrol: Five Forks Road

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Five Forks Road in Fairmont is a neighborhood street, that at times residents feel is a main road. One end of the road is located next to the ND Paper plant, and 18 wheel trucks continuously make the wrong turn and get stuck on the two-lane road that at times feels like one.

“There has been absolutely nothing done to this road, in the 15 years that I’ve lived here. It’s basically an orphan road that’s been adopted by the community,” said Derek Holbert. “We would like to see some of our local representatives maybe come out and take a look, they’ve never been out here, and we truly don’t think they care about this community.”

Many potholes along this road have been personally filled by residents who are tired of emptying their wallets at an auto repair store. The lack of signage causes a lot of confusion, so much Derek said almost every three weeks, he sees collisions that could be avoided with adequately marked roads.

“It’s very disheartening to know that your tax dollars are not going to anything that you can see significance from,” said Holbert. “You can’t complain, because nobody wants to listen to you. They just say you’re on a list and I don’t know where that list is and you don’t know how far down you are. You figure after 15 years, you would come back up on the list.”

