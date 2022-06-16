CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Delivery is a popular way to get things to you or your home for various reasons, such as food, services, or packages. But, with the price of gas so high, how are companies in north central West Virginia handling the uptick in operating costs?

Daniel Snyder is a DoorDash driver, covering the Fairmont and Clarksburg/Bridgeport delivery areas. He said he dashes for five to six hours a day, usually in the evening. With the spike in gas prices, he’s resorting to some money-saving measures directly at the pump.

“I use coupons,” said Snyder. “A lot of these stations will give you a card that gets you 10 cents off, 3 cents off, whatever. That helps out a lot.”

Dashers for DoorDash get paid by delivery, not by the mile or the hour. And usually only $2-$3 is actually paid by DoorDash. The rest is based on how much the customers tip. Snyder said this causes the customers to suffer.

“I don’t have to accept your order. So, if you order through DoorDash, I can accept it or decline it,” Snyder explained. “I know how much I’m going to get paid from where I’m currently sitting, to the merchant, to the customer.”

Snyder said that Dashers often look for $1 per mile when deciding if they will accept an order. He used to accept it if it was less. “But, with gas prices being the way they are, I can’t do that. I can’t afford to do that.”

So, now, people will wait hours to get an order or never get the order because of the lack of tips, which could be hard to give in a time of steep inflation.

“There’s orders I know they’re never going to get their food, and that’s not good. It’s not good for the company either. It’s not good for DoorDash,” said Snyder.

While Snyder said he lives in a dual-income house, he may soon need to rethink his DoorDashing income.

“I have not yet made to make that decision. I feel that decision might be coming in the next couple months if something doesn’t change.”