ROAD PATROL: Gov. Justice sends 100 DOH workers to Preston County

For many residents of Preston County, damaged or slipping roads have become a part of their commute in the area. And some people say it is hard to find any other way around them.

“Ever since we’ve lived here, we travel Dogtown Road, and that’s a pretty bad one. Just everywhere, everywhere is really bad,” said Albright resident Kourtni Smith.

But now Gov. Jim Justice has sent what he calls a rapid response team of Division of Highways crews, about 100 people in all, to tackle the roads in the county and make them safer. This comes after DOH officials toured the county earlier this year, and only weeks after a boy lost his life.

“I hate that it took so long, and I hate that it took certain accidents and incidents to happen. Just down the road, we had a young boy pass away in a car accident, and it kind of really got people started,” Smith said.

The work crews are so large that at least half of them will be housed at Camp Dawson, just down the road from the DOH headquarters in Preston County. They will be broken up into almost a dozen crews, that will work to make road improvements all around the county. And residents like Smith said they are glad to see it happen, even if it may slow things down in the meantime.

“If you want good roads, you’re going to have to deal with that for a couple months. Leave early, just plan accordingly, it’s not hard. Just be smart about it and don’t complain. They’re doing their jobs, they’re doing the best they can, and they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Smith said.