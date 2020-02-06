Road Patrol: Hardesty Run Road into DiPerna Run Road

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – Hardesty Run Road into Diperna Run Road is located six miles outside of Shinnston and has been riddled with potholes for as long as residents can remember. For years, Richard DiPerna has lived along this gravel road and would like to see efforts to fix it changed.

“I think they ought to tar and chip it, and it would stay, and it’d save the state money. Any road a school bus travels should not be a gravel road. It should be blacktop or a tar and chipped one,” said DiPerna.

The size and depth of the potholes has caused severe damage to all types of vehicles over time and is causing serious concern for local school children and causing citizens to worry about car repair costs.

“Our school bus driver said it broke his leaf spring on the back of his bus,” said Diperna. “The bus is only a year old. He just got it last year. I beat the strut out of the front of mine traveling this road. I have antique vehicles I can’t even take out because of the road conditions.”

In case of a medical emergency, some are afraid emergency personnel would not be able to properly travel the road to get to the scene fast enough to provide help.

“We do have a handicap bus that comes up here,” DiPerna explained. “The house down the road there, they have some handicapped children, so the bus runs up. If there would be an issue, they couldn’t even get an ambulance up here.”

DiPerna expressed that he and his neighbors have repeatedly contacted the Division of Highways in Charleston and were told roads would be repaired in the spring, but have received no further comment.