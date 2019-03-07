ROAD PATROL: Harrison County Division of Highways will begin ditching to solve pothole problem

The administration of the West Virginia Division of Highways and Governor Justice have recognized the serious road issues in the state.

“One of those issues is the cause of the problem. Yes, we have potholes, but what’s causing those potholes, and how are we going to get a handle on that,” said Earl Gaskins with the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Gaskins says most problems come from drainage issues and water laying on the road.

“That’s what we’re going to address immediately. This year we are going to start ditching early. We’re going to start as early as the beginning of next week. We’re going to hit it hard, so we want the local traffic to understand that there is going to be delays because of the ditching,” said Gaskins.

Gaskins says this will take priority over filling potholes in the coming weeks and asks the public to be patient with the process.

“We are going to be out patching, but I want people to understand that it’s going to be slower this year, so potholes are going to be on the roads, so be careful drive slower. What we are going to address, our main concern right now is going to be getting the water off of the road and trying to solve the cause rather than just putting a band-aid on it,” said Gaskins.

It’s important to take extreme caution in the construction areas.

“When we ditch this, we are going to be pulling out a lot of water, a lot of mud, a lot of debris on the roadway and we’ll do the very best we can to get that cleaned up, but in areas that we’ve ditched, I want people to understand that, that is going to be in the roadway and drive slow, especially if the temperatures drop, then obviously we will stop the ditching process,” said Gaskins.

The focus will be on secondary roads which have been neglected over the years.