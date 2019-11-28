Road Patrol: Hecks Run Road

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Approximately 37 houses are off of Hecks Run Road in Fairmont. Jane Bowers has lived at the end of the street and has seen one thing done to the road in all her time living there.

“I’ve only seen one major thing, and that’s was when they came and dug the ditches and… and graveled it,” Bowers said.

Residents along the street have reached out for years trying to get the pot holes filled, but every time they call they get different excuses. Some examples are finances, not enough man power, or that they aren’t a priority because the road leads to a dead end.

“Well it comes to my house. So they say because it doesn’t go anywhere, its not a priority for them,” said Bowers. “I understand some things, but they just redid the streets right up the road so they were already out here.”

The major concerns members of the neighborhood have are car damage, the blind turns, and the ditches so close to the street. People living in the neighborhood have gone out and messaged some of the potholes, and they have ranged all the way up to six inches deep.

“We would just like for someone to come and fix some of the holes, and grade it and fix them not just fill them with gravel so when you run over the gravel and it splatters everywhere,” Bowers said.