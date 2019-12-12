Road Patrol: Honeysuckle Hill Road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Honeysuckle Hill Rd is a county dirt road in Monongalia County right off Route 19, and the condition of the road has raised the concern of some residents.

Some of the families who live on this Road are either elderly or have health have issues. Residents said they can’t receive their medical supplies to their door and emergency vehicles can’t get up the hill in the case of an emergency. Residents said this is due to the vehicles losing traction because of the ruts and holes and that when they go down the hill they usually end up going backwards or sideways.

Resident John Johnson said he has lived on this Hill for about 15 years and has not had an issue until a few years ago.

“We get big ruts from the garbage trucks and stuff coming up and nobody ever comes out to maintain it,” said Johnson. “The gutters where the water is supposed to rundown is filled in, so the water runs out on the road and deteriorates the road down. You go out there now look you can see the ruts in it.”

A majority of the residents said the road is so bad during the winter, they have to park at the church right next to the hill just to walk up to their homes.

“We’re the last tier to be treated because it is a third-tier road. So, by the time they get up here to plow our road, we usually plowed it ourselves the residents that live up here, said Johnson.”

Residents said it has been a year since the last time the Division of Highways performed any maintenance to the road.