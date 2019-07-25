Road Patrol: Improvements underway on Corridor H interchange

WESTON, W.Va. – Travelers on Interstate 79 in Lewis County may be seeing some slower lanes in the area over the next several months as work begins on updating the interchange between the highway and Corridor H.

Staff from the Randolph County Economic Development Authority said it’s an update that’s a sign of progress on the road’s construction.

“It’s been years in the making. I know a lot of drivers have talked about the need to get rid of that type of entrance and exit ramp for a long time, and so we were pleased when the Governor had that under one of his Roads to Prosperity projects,” said Robbie Morris, director of the Randolph County Economic Development Authority.

Road improvements like the interchange are certainly upgrades in terms of convenience, but it’s also set up to do two other things: increase the capacity the exit can handle, and make the entire interchange safer, something that Lewis County businesses are looking forward to.

“This interchange is going to open up some additional opportunities for Lewis County. It’s going to make us more accessible to travelers and actually a safer route on and off I-79,” said Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Director Sherry Rogers.

This isn’t the only part of the Corridor under construction. Work on the highway between Kerens and Parsons has been underway for some time, and Morris said the more that gets done, the more likely it is to bring more traffic through. But the I-79 anchor is an important part of the process.

“It isn’t as simple as just building a new lane or reconfiguring some stuff. There’s definitely some significant construction that will take place in order to get the on-ramp and off-ramp reconfigured and constructed,” said Morris.