Road Patrol: Independence Day travel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fireworks and barbecues are something many are looking forward to on this long holiday weekend. But, how are you planning to get there?

AAA is expecting almost 48 million Americans to travel on the roads this weekend, making it the second-highest travel volume on record. The previous highest was just two years ago.

A car gets on Route 50 from downtown Clarksburg

“We’re going to be seeing nearly 48 million Americans on the road this Independence Day weekend as people return to travel,” said Jim Garrity, AAA Spokesperson. “It seems to be the case that travel is back. People are catching up on all those opportunities that they had to put aside last year.”

People are easing back into the swing of travel, with a projected 91% of people traveling by car instead of plane, bus or train, which means we need to watch our road manners.

“When you look at speeding, when you look at other forms of aggressive driving, road rage, cutting people off, tailing, running red lights-these numbers, we want to see in a negative direction and not the positive direction,” said Garrity.

A red light in Bridgeport

With more drivers and less road manners, it’s also the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

“You have teenagers, who, school’s out. They’re going back and forth to work, joyriding with their friends. Statistically for teenagers, it’s the deadliest time of the year on the roadways. But that doesn’t just affect them, because crashes that may be caused by teen drivers could kill anybody of any age,” Garrity said.

Cars go down Route 50 outside of Clarksburg

Another thing to check up on is if your car is prepared for a road trip, especially after the long year of many people not having their homes.

“Make sure your vehicle is ready to go. You know, it’s not a bad idea to have it taken into a Triple A-approved auto repair shop, have it looked over,” said Garrity.

The three most frequent calls to AAA are flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.