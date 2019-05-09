Road Patrol: Jakes Run Road

Ada Eddy has lived most of her life on Jakes Run Road and says she is especially concerned about the size and number of potholes along one particular part. She said in all her years of living there, she has never seen it in such bad shape.

Eddy’s main worry is the safety of local children because the school buses run along this road.

“We’re on it two or three times a day. You take them down, you bring them back, you go back and get them, you know. And it’s really unsafe on the school buses,” said Eddy.

She and her neighbors have called and written to both Marion and Monongalia County authorities several times asking them to fix the road, but have not found any success.

“The Marion County line comes just probably a mile or so down the road and Mon County, you know, they connect there. So, Marion county forgot us and Mon County forgot us,” she said.

Community members also say that the state of the roads is affecting West Virginia’s reputation among those from other places.

“I had a company from out of state that came in here and said they didn’t care to come back to West Virginia, the roads are just terrible. And that’s a terrible thing for our state,” said Eddy.

The community says their hope is that Governor Justice keeps his promise to fix West Virginia roads to make driving safer for people everywhere.