Road Patrol: Jakes Run Road pot holes

Within Monongalia County, the best kept roads tend to be located in Morgantown, but it’s the outer roads that typically suffer the most.

Jakes Run Road off Route 7 West sees thousands of traffic on a daily basis but local residents like the Stewart family are less than pleased with its overall conditions.

“It’s just ridiculous we spend all our hard earned tax dollars but yet they all go toward Morgantown, Kanawha County, Charleston, what about the Western end of Monongalia County,” said Chris Stewart.

The Stewart family has had roots on Jakes Run Road for over 30 years and say the conditions have never been so bad.

“I’ve lived here 35 years and I’ve never once seen the roads this bad, there’s a lot of traffic out here, I mean somebody from the DOH come out here and sit and count vehicles every day from say 9-5 it would be well over a million vehicles,” said Stewart.

Miranda Stewart, a concerned resident of Jake’s Run Road said the conditions are continuously damaging her family vehicles.

“It’s just horrible I mean you try to get to town on time and you know you’re missing all these pot holes, it’s damaging your vehicles, it’s horrible,” said Miranda.

Local families say the thousands of pot holes located throughout the road can slow speeds up to 30 minutes due to the continuous traffic.

“At least 25-30 minutes, and depending on if I’m in a hurry, it could go to an hour depending on traffic ahead of me. You know there’s other smaller cars that that don’t clear the road real well and they have to go slower, so I’m not going to sit there and try to run over somebody or damage my vehicle and it’s just not worth it,” said Chris.

“I mean you try to swerve to miss a pot hole and I mean there’s other traffic coming and you just can’t miss it,” explained Miranda.

The DOH has been made aware of the conditions and residents have high hopes of improvements in the near future.