Road Patrol: Little Indian Creek Road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hunting season began on Sept. 25, and, over the last few weeks, West Virginians have flocked to Wildlife Management Areas with their bows. However, for residents like Michelle Newman, the excitement was short-lived.

“I found that I could not make it up the hill just because the road was just so washed away,” said Newman.

On her first trip down Little Indian Creek Road, which leads into the Little Indian Creek Wildlife Management Area, Newman was unable to get to her go-to hunting destination because of the road’s condition. Along the road were potholes, ditches and areas where accumulating water and mud washed away any semblance of a road.

“The one parking area is okay,” Newman said. “But to get to another parking area up the hill to the gate, the more flat area, the whole road up there is completely washed away. You can’t get up there unless you have a big truck with huge tires.”

This stretch of road was taken over by a 50-foot long puddle that was deep enough that when looked straight down into, the bottom cannot be seen.

Newman said she reached out to the Division of Natural Resources about the issue, and it expressed similar concerns to her about the road’s condition. 12 News reached out to the Division of Highways but did not receive a comment.