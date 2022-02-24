MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Lubbock Lane continues to be a headache for residents in Monongalia County. We highlighted the poor conditions for the road back in September 2021. Now, residents say it hasn’t improved since.

Lubbuck Lane (WBOY Image)

“It is a county road so they should take care of it like a road, not a mud track which is kind of what it is a lot of time,” Cameron Fortner who travels Lubbuck Lane every day to get to his home said.

“It very quickly deteriorates … last summer they put down some new gravel, and I would say within like a month and a half it was just already deteriorating,” Alyson Fortner said.

Residents said crews have been out to Lubbock Lane several times to try and improve it. They said most recently, they scrapped the gravel off the road and made side ditches wider but that didn’t help drivers, especially in the winter months.

Mud where gravel used to be on Lubbuck Lane (WBOY Image)

“It was basically a slurry after the road melting off it was, traction control was coming on, on all our four-wheel-drive vehicles and all that just to get up the hill,” Cameron said.

David Howell, who lives on the same street as the Fortner’s, said his family has been complaining about this road for the past seven years by sending in a new complaint to the county every few months. But they don’t get much in response.

The residents on Lubbuck Lane and the roads off of Lubbuck are also still having issues with deliveries and trash pick-up.

“Even the mail guy that comes up, it’s just they don’t want to do it if they don’t have to,” Howell said.

But the biggest worry for those that live on Lubbuck Lane is in case of an emergency. Howell believes if there was an emergency, there’s no way a fire truck could get up the lane.

Halfway up Lubbuck Lane where a paved adjacent road starts (WBOY Image)

Both the Fortner’s and Howell feel Lubbock Lane needs attention and should be prioritized. They hope that the gravel road can be turned into a tarred and chipped or paved road.

Mike Cronin, WVDOH P.E., District 4 Engineer, said in a statement “Lubbock Lane was stabilized in 2021 in the spring and fall. It is scheduled for maintenance again the fall and spring of this year. With only 16 homes on the road, there are no plans to pave it, but it will receive regular maintenance as a gravel road.”