Road Patrol: Marion County DOH addresses salt supply rumors

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways District Four is addressing some messages 12 News has received about Marion County not having enough salt to treat the roads during this winter weather.

Though the county did say that it is a little behind on the amount it has gotten, officials said that they have been receiving regular shipments of salt since February 2nd, and there is definitely enough to cover all necessary roads, and residents should not be concerned.

“Today actually, in Marion County, we got more than six loads. They didn’t tell me exactly how many-the supervisors, but we got several loads of salt in today. All of our orgs currently have salt and are using it as needed, so we are not out anywhere,” said district engineer Mike Cronin.

They are currently being treated with a mixture of salt and brine any time there is snow and ice to keep them as safe as possible for anyone who needs to travel. They are treated at all points throughout a storm to make things as effective as they can be.

“That’ll help it from freezing up as the snow starts. Then as the storm hits as it snows, we usually plow the roads and keep them clean and when the storm starts getting to the end, we will start treating real well-plowing and treating,” said Cronin.

Officials with the DOH are also encouraging all drivers to avoid driving if possible and to use caution and avoid high speeds in inclement weather.

“They need to slow down when it’s icy, slow down when it’s snowing,” said Cronin.

To request road work, visit transportation.wv.gov.