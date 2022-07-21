WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A construction project on U.S. 250 in Marion County has caused major delays for drivers and is not expected to improve soon.

West Virginia Division of Highways crews have been taking out loose materials like trees and rocks from the hillside between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House in White Hall so that nothing can fall onto the road. For extra precaution, crews are putting up a fence to hold anything else that could fall into the road in the future.

Crews on U.S. 250 (WBOY Image)

“This should help keep the road closures down and should help keep everyone safer,” WVDOH District 4 Engineer Mike Cronin said.

Crews had to shut down the stretch of road several times in 2021 because of debris in the road blocking traffic or falling and being a danger to drivers.

“The stuff just falls; it will bring off trees, rocks and debris,” Cronin said. “… In the past 10 years, it’s been that way every year, and we’ve had to go and clean it up. It shut down the road. Lucky, no one’s been hurt.”

Falling Rock sign (WBOY Image)

The project has been going on since February 2022 and is about 50% completed as of mid-July. Cronin said sometime in mid-November 2022 the work will be completed, but until then, the road will remain one lane while crews work. Occasionally, the WVDOH will have to shut down that one lane completely and detour drivers around the hillside for safety.

In addition to the fence installation, crews are also moving an 8-inch city water line to help with the drainage in the area.

“It interferes with some drainage we were putting to capture the water, to get it to the river from the far side of the road, so we have to. It’s such a high-pressure line, we have to relocate it in order to get our drainage system in,” Cronin said.

With the severe delays, Cronin asked people to be patient, stay at the speed limit posted in the area or try and find an alternate route.