Road Patrol: Mark Linn Drive

FAIRMONT W.Va – Marvin Rowan has lived in White Hall since 1978 and he says his road has been in bad shape for awhile. But after countless complaints to the town he might finally be getting somewhere.



“We are now down to the coat that was put on there 35 to 40 years ago and the more freeze and thaw you get to worst its going to get,” Rowan said.

A historic road in White Hall with severe damages to it. Marvin Rowan lives on Mark Linn Drive and says this has been a problem for a while.

“Well the road has started to deteriorate probably six to eight years ago …. and that is going to have to be dug out, the base reestablished and the draining reestablished and then paved”

Damages that’s led to a hole that is about 48 inches wide and more than 6 inches deep. Something that doesn’t bother his neighbors but is a problem for his car.

“For trucks and SUV’s not really an issue even for cars not so much but i have a sports car … that means I cant get my car out,” Rowan said.

After years of nothing being fixed, Rowan has since voiced his complaints at council meetings. Finally current Mayor John Michael said he would work on the issue but never promised a time frame.

Rowan says that years ago neighbors would’ve just pitched in to fix this part of the road. But since white hall is now part of a municipality he believes they shouldn’t have to do that.

“It becomes the responsibility. That responsibility is to take care of this. We’re already paying for it. We’re paying for it through increased taxes,” said Rowan.

A road that will only continue to get worse.

“It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the road is going to be in condition then it is now,” Rowan said.



A spokes person for the Town of White hall says they’ve been to Mark Linn Drive to look at its condition and are in the process of getting contractors to go out there.