Road Patrol: Maxwell Ridge Road

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways is working on a project to improve road conditions along Maxwell Ridge Road to help residents feel safer in case of an emergency.

“It’s one of our MARP projects, which is the Medical Access Road Projects, that we’re trying to get improved on the roads due to the terrible conditions,” said Mike Daley with the Division of Highways.

Officials said that much of the road was barely passable before the project began, and the DOH has made great improvements so far while continuing to work.

“We’re taking a grader and a gradall and grading the road itself, stabilizing it, grounding the road up to where it’s in really good condition for the traveling public to be able to go without being slowed down,” said Daley.

Since the nearest hospital is 30 minutes away from Maxwell Ridge Road, it is important that first responders are able to reach anyone on the road as quickly as possible.

“It’ll increase the response time drastically, as far as not having the potholes and the rough roads. They’ll have a smooth road to travel and probably be able to respond in twice the time,” said Daley.

The DOH has plenty of other paving projects coming up in the near future, including a three mile project connecting Harrison and Doddridge counties.