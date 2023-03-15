MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mayfield Road residents expressed their concerns with the mainly one-lane road at the Monongalia County Commission meeting last week. A week later, 12 News stopped by the road to hear and see some of those concerns.

“We need a long-term solution,” Mayfield Road resident and business owner Jack Adams said.

Seven businesses operate on the road, two of which are owned by Adams. The road sees around 80-100 cars pass through there daily. The wear and tear of the road is not only due to its usage or lack of upkeep, but also mother nature.

“Recently with storms, erosion, trees falling, anything like that, it’s become worse,” Adams said.

Residents like Adams have made requests to the West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH) since 2013 about different areas of concern along the road. While the DOH helped with spot paving a few months ago, Adams says there’s still work to be done moving forward.

Mayfield Road Spot Paving (WBOY – Image)

“We still have large issues with the drainage, the culverts that are clogged up, the runoff, the water,” Adams said. “Mayfield Road is essentially the ditch so everything rolls right down the middle of Mayfield so we desperately need some attention to that road.”

Some of those ditches on the side of the road can be anywhere around 28 to 40 inches deep, which sees a lot of vehicles get stuck when having to move over for other oncoming vehicles. While measuring the width of different parts of the road on Wednesday, Adams measured around 11 feet a handful of times.

“We even have wreckers on standby that are on our private Facebook that we can call because if someone gets too far, we’re not going to be able to get them out so you have people that volunteer their time to be on call just for that instance,” Adams said.

Adams measures a ditch on Mayfield road (WBOY – Image)

Mayfield Road (WBOY – Image)

Mayfield Road Adams measuring (WBOY – Image)

Some residents are worried about how quickly emergency response crews would be able to assist with any emergencies that take place deep on the road. On Wednesday, the DOH stopped by the road to evaluate what areas need to be addressed in the future.

The Monongalia County Commission and the DOH plan to have a meeting together in April so that different concerns within the county, like Mayfield Road, can try and get some assistance.