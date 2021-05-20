Road Patrol: Morgantown Avenue

NEWBURG, W.Va. – Morgantown Avenue is a county road that residents consider a shortcut to get to Newburg.

Residents explained they have not seen the Division of Highways work on their road for quite some time.

Megan Dakon said she has lived in the area for about 13 years and has seen this road go downhill over the past year.

“It’s just getting really hard to travel on this road,” said Dakon.

She explained that this road and other roads around Preston County have caused damage to her vehicle. She has had to replace her struts and axles.

Dakon and other residents said Morgantown Avenue is a heavily-traveled road.

“Morgantown Avenue is a much shorter route,” explained Dakon. “So, a lot of people take the Morgantown Avenue route versus going around the circle. So, I think they need to take that into account.”

To get the road back to 100%, Dakon said she thinks the road needs to be re-paved.

“There are some big trucks that travel this road. So, I think that is what is doing a lot of damage. So, if they had a more substantial road, maybe it wouldn’t fall out so fast.”