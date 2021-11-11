Road Patrol: Morgantown Veterans Day Parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department altered traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 for the city’s Veterans Day Parade.

High Street

Parking was restricted on High and Prospect Streets beginning at 5 p.m.



The parade began around 6 p.m. on High Street and dispersed at Foundry Street. To allow for the parade, traffic was detoured from Willey Street onto Prospect Street back to University Avenue. Willey Street closed at University Avenue.

Officers were at the intersections to assist with traffic.

Traffic patterns returned to normal as soon as possible following the parade. Parade spectators are urged to arrive downtown early to allow ample time for parking.

North High Street, where the parade starts

Deputy Chief of Police P.J. Scott stressed the importance of safety.

“If you’re going to be traveling, just allow yourself some more time,” Scott said. “Don’t be in a rush, there’s going to be some delays and some detours and stuff, so allow more time to get where you’re going. And if you’re downtown and still driving in that area, beware there’s going to be a lot more foot traffic and pedestrians out, so you just need to be cautious of speed and what you’re doing.”