Road Patrol: Morgantown’s $1M sidewalk project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has contracted a $1,031,000 sidewalk project on University Ave. in Morgantown that will bring the sidewalks up to federal standards.

That is according to Jason Nelson, a Construction Engineer with WVDOH’s District 4, who stated that Wolf Creek Contracting has been contracted for the project. He added that once complete, the project will be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Jason Nelson

Basically, it is a project to replace some older areas of sidewalk and sidewalk that’s not compatible with some of the new ADA Ramps that we’re going to be installing as part of the project as well. And then, on top of that, there’s going to be some relocation of the pedestrian push buttons that activate the walk/don’t walk signals to bring those into compliance with ADA as well. Jason Nelson – Construction Engineer, WVDOH

Nelson added that there will also be some minor adjustments to some of the pavement markings to adjust for where the new ramps will be positioned so that the crosswalks line up correctly. The goal is to help make the sidewalks more accessible for those who are visually impaired, have limited mobility and/or other handicaps.

University Ave. pedestrian-push-button

The project started on April 13, 2020 and is slated for completion by mid-June, barring any weather delays, Nelson said. There are flaggers out controlling the traffic and sometimes there are lane closures, resulting in traffic delays.

Nelson emphasized that he understands that Morgantown is an active city and the construction traffic can be a pain for some, however, he is asking the public for their patience and understanding.

He said it’s precisely because Morgantown is a busy city that the sidewalk project is so vital.

Traffic on University Ave.

“We need to do these upgrades and they are a mandate from the Department of Justice that they be upgraded to a standard anytime that we do any type of work along a road,” Nelson said. “It’s things that we have to do and I just would appreciate some patience while it gets done and we’ll have a much better facility once it is complete.”

According to a WVDOH press release, from May 4 to May 24, 2020, there will be traffic delays and lane closure on College Avenue, going up the hill past the Mountainlair. Flaggers will be used to control traffic through the work zone. The reason for the work is because a slide correction, workers will also be installing ADA Ramps and replacing existing sidewalks.

The WVDOH is asking motorists to drive with care and plan ahead if they intend on using either University Ave. or College Ave.