CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As the weather warms up, motorcycles are more likely to come out for a ride. But motorcycle accidents are something that happens often in the summer months and can be deadly to those who ride.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, 5,014 motorcyclists died in fatal accidents.

According to Lanty Hammons, State Director of American Bikers Aimed Towards Education (ABATE) of West Virginia, motorcycles can’t stop faster than cars.

Lanty Hammons (WBOY Image)

“You’ve got two wheels, and they’re much skinner than car tires. Some of these bikes weigh 1,000 pounds, plus a rider or two. You’re putting 1,400 pounds trying to get it stopped,” said Hammons.

While the bikes may weigh a lot, they don’t take up much space in your view, especially at a stop sign or red light. So, there’s a common phrase for that in the motorcycle community.

“Look twice, save a life. We’re asking, please, take that extra second to take a second look for a motorcycle,” said Hammons.

Look Twice, Save a Life

Hammons recommends for motorcyclists to stay out of car blind spots, and to stay ahead of behind a car traveling next to you so that you can be better seen by other traffic, and motorcycle riders should be prepared for cars not to see them.

“Always prepare for the worst. I tell everybody to ride like you’re invisible because nobody can see you. Make yourself visible,” said Hammons.

If the worst happens, there’s a reason that riders wear leather–and it’s not for the looks.

“The old phrase is ‘dress for the slide, not the ride.’ We wear blue jeans, at the very least. They do have Kevlar or leather, and we wear the leather. This leather vest doesn’t look like much, but it’s an extra layer between me and the road in case I go down,” said Hammons.

Motorcycles

According to Earl Nuzum, President of the Concerned Bikers of West Virginia, potholes are another thing that many of us in cars think about with annoyance but that could be deadly to motorcycles.

“55 miles an hour, there’s a bad section of road, there’s a pothole in that road. And we have to somehow get a message to them to be aware that this could be on their ride,” said Nuzum.

More than anything, riders want to be able to come home.

“We all have little children or grandkids that want to see us come home. I don’t something to happen because someone didn’t look twice before making a left turn,” said Hammons.