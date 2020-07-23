ROAD PATROL: New DOH Road Tech paving machine will start on road projects as soon as next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – District Four of the Division of Highways just received a crucial piece of equipment to help fulfill Governor Justice’s ‘Road to Prosperity’ initiative.

The new RoadTec paving machine is top quality and will allow the DOH to tend to smaller roads within the district that normally wouldn’t qualify for projects done previously by contractors.

“Some of our lower priority, low adt routes that we have a hard time justifying a large contract for to get it done,” said District Four Maintenance Assistant, Earl Gaskins. “With this machine it’s going to allow us to be able to do some more secondary roads instead of having to contract everything out, we can do it for a lot less cost.”

Officials at the DOH said they hope to get this new machine on the road as soon as next week.

“Hope to get this thing up and running within the next week or two and hopefully you’ll start seeing us throughout the county doing some paving,” stated Gaskins.

The machine cost approximately $500,000 but Gaskins explained the machine will pay for itself within the first year because there will be less money spent on contracting outside of the DOH.