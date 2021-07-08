Road Patrol: New Hill Circle

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – New Hill Circle, a road that sits in Marion County where residents said was mistakenly black-topped by the Division of Highways in 1958.

Since the road was black-topped, residents have not seen the DOH and are disturbed by that.

“We’re told it’s a state road, we’re told it’s a county road, we’re told it’s a private road,” said resident Judy Sloan.

Sloan explained she doesn’t understand how her road isn’t considered as a state or county road when the DOH has put detour signs down at the bottom of their hill when they were working on the street behind them.

New Circle Hill

Sloan and some of her neighbors feel that it should be considered a private road because it has a “dead-end location.”

Other residents have taken it upon themselves to reach out to state and local politicians.

“I talk to senator Joe Manchin’s office,” explained Rodney Hayes. “They sent me back a letter two weeks later and they said it was not a state road, they said to call the counties. So I got a hold of county commissioner Randy Elliott, he said it’s not their road. So he gave me a number for dispatch in Clarksburg, Department of Highways District 4. I called them and the guy checked it out and said it was not a state road, it’s not a county road, it’s a people’s road.”

Residents stated that emergency crews now take the longer route to get to their road due to the hill being so bad.

“Just wish we were fortunate enough to get it black-topped because we could definitely use it,” said Sloan.

Two years ago, the residents came together to lay gravel and place blacktop mix in the holes.

“People up here don’t have money to do that,” said Hayes. “They’re not asking for much. They’re just asking for help to get this road fix.”